Invasive Plant Field Day at Homeplace...

Invasive Plant Field Day at Homeplace attended by 35+ people

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Invasive Plant Field Day at Homeplace attended by 35+ people Attendees learn that many botanical invaders arrived here as early as the early 1800's, often by landscaping companies, frequently by hitching a ride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
5 STAR a drug station 35 min Fact 12
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Paul 164,258
News Rick Pickens book signing at Albany, KY, Tue 25... 18 hr ooh 4
onions Wed no brains 3
Stereo installer Wed whoknows 3
Sam edwards Tue Moron 3
Coy Tue I hate fat people 10
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,509 • Total comments across all topics: 281,771,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC