Invasive Plant Field Day at Homeplace attended by 35+ people
Invasive Plant Field Day at Homeplace attended by 35+ people Attendees learn that many botanical invaders arrived here as early as the early 1800's, often by landscaping companies, frequently by hitching a ride.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 STAR a drug station
|35 min
|Fact
|12
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Paul
|164,258
|Rick Pickens book signing at Albany, KY, Tue 25...
|18 hr
|ooh
|4
|onions
|Wed
|no brains
|3
|Stereo installer
|Wed
|whoknows
|3
|Sam edwards
|Tue
|Moron
|3
|Coy
|Tue
|I hate fat people
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC