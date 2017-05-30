Homeplace on Green River May 2017 new...

Homeplace on Green River May 2017 newsletter link The May 2017 Homeplace on Green River can be accessed 2017-05-Homeplace-Newsletter.pdf The PDF is a very large file, 5.2 MB, and isn't recommended to be downloaded on a cellphone, but this issue, edited by HGR's George Kolbenschlag, is highly recommended for desktop computers. Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

