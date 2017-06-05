His Heart gospel group in concert at Egypt, 11 Jun 2017 The popular Gospel group "His Heart" will be in concert at 6:30pmCT, Sunday evening, June 11, 2017, at Egypt Christian Church, 4855 Knifley Road, Columbia, KY Pastor Paul Patton and congregation invite everyone to come enjoy an evening of great Gospel music and Christian fellowship. --W. M. Feese Jr Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

