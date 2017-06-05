Hester Goode, 88, Casey Co., KY
Hester Goode, 88, Casey Co., KY She was a former employee of KTP, a Caregiver and a member of South Fork Separate Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late John Henry Byrd and Edith Harris Byrd and the widow of Babe Goode.
