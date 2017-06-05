Head Start in Russell County enrolling ages 3 and 4 now
Head Start in Russell County enrolling ages 3 and 4 now Head Start in Jamestown and Russell Springs is actively accepting enrollment applications for three and four year old children for the 2017-2018 school year. Applications can be picked up at the Lake Cumberland Community Action central office in Russell county, 23 Industry Drive, Jamestown, KY.
