Harry Furkins says sharing necessary until bypass complete

In my 33 years of trucking, I did deliver freight in and around down town Columbia.Mostly to the factories,but sometimes in the alley behind Rudys.I could deliver to several shops from there.Getting to the alley was a chore,l et alone backing 60 ft. of truck through the alley.Allen Taylor seemed to always be the first on the scene.Getting around the courthouse was a trip too.The best solution would be a bypass around Columbia.I don't think that will happen anytime soon.For now we will have to share the road good or bad,be patient,be courteous,and give the trucks some room - Harry Furkins Thanks, Mr. Furkins for your comments.

