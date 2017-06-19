Gradyville Baptist Church Freedom Fel...

Gradyville Baptist Church Freedom Fellowship - Fri 7 Jul 2017

By Debbie Bennett Gradyville Baptist Church, 159 Old Gradyville Church Road, Columbia, KY will have a Freedom Fellowship with fireworks, singing and food, on July 7, 2017, with activities starting at 4pmCT. This is for the entire community, Everyone is invited to come.

