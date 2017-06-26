Glens Fork Church of the Nazarene Summer Splash, 2 Jul 2017
Glens Fork Church of the Nazarene Summer Splash, 2 Jul 2017 Glens Fork Church of the Nazarene, 7811 Hwy 55 South, Columbia, KY, will be having a Summer Splash July 2, 2017 starting at 4pmCT, with dry and wet games including a water slide, and food. Everyone is invited to attend.
