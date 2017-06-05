George Kolbenschlag: No Through Truck Traffic signs
Seems to me a better and and MUCH less expensive solution to the issue of trucks going through the square would be to put a clear NO THROUGH TRUCK TRAFFIC no-no sign at the intersection of the by pass and then start ticketing drivers who ignore the sign. Or is that too complicated? --George Kolbenschlag Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.
