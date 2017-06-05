George Kolbenschlag: No Through Truck...

George Kolbenschlag: No Through Truck Traffic signs

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Seems to me a better and and MUCH less expensive solution to the issue of trucks going through the square would be to put a clear NO THROUGH TRUCK TRAFFIC no-no sign at the intersection of the by pass and then start ticketing drivers who ignore the sign. Or is that too complicated? --George Kolbenschlag Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 12 min ChromiuMan 164,104
News Rick Pickens book signing at Albany, KY, Tue 25... 1 hr KyFarmer59 1
Looking for older women 4 hr why 11
second chance outreach (Jul '10) 10 hr Worried Mom 32
Coy 18 hr nasty 8
Rachael H Sat Mr Twister 8
anon Fri hello 5
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,489 • Total comments across all topics: 281,672,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC