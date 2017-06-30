Free July 4th festival in Columbia: inflatables, games and more
Free July 4th festival in Columbia: inflatables, games and more By Abe Cross , LWC Director of Campus Recreation Lindsey Wison College Campus Recreation is sponsoring a free public festival July 4, 2017 at the Blue Raider Stadium football field, 928 Russell Road, Columbia, KY, from 2pm-7pmCT. They will be offering Bounce House, Obstacle Course, Vendors, Concessions, Punt Pass and Kick Competition, 3 Legged Race and More! Phone 270-384-7381 for more information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keyboard warriors in person
|1 hr
|Seriously
|2
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|Paul
|164,840
|Bridget & Hump
|7 hr
|settle
|21
|tabitha luttrell
|Thu
|know
|1
|Private landlords
|Thu
|Slowstew
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|Bill Nye
|909
|ATV riding question (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|solo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC