Free July 4th festival in Columbia: inflatables, games and more

Free July 4th festival in Columbia: inflatables, games and more By Abe Cross , LWC Director of Campus Recreation Lindsey Wison College Campus Recreation is sponsoring a free public festival July 4, 2017 at the Blue Raider Stadium football field, 928 Russell Road, Columbia, KY, from 2pm-7pmCT. They will be offering Bounce House, Obstacle Course, Vendors, Concessions, Punt Pass and Kick Competition, 3 Legged Race and More! Phone 270-384-7381 for more information.

