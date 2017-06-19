Fish fry/singing/auction at My Father's House 24 Sat 2017

By Stacey Coffey There will be a fundraising fish fry , Gospel Singing, and auction on Saturday, June 24, 2017 - Singing 2pmCT; Fish fry at 4pmCT; and auction at 6pmCT, at My Father's House Ministry, 289 Portland Road, Columbia, KY. Bro. Darrell Coffey, pastor.

