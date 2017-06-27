First & Farmers Donates $10,000 to Student Scholarships at LWC

By Travis Smith, Assistant Director of Public Relations, LWC For the 17th year, First & Farmers National Bank has provided support to student scholarships at Lindsey Wilson College. Ann Martin, President of First and Farmers in Columbia, KY and Vickie Wells, President of First and Farmers in Burkesville, KY, presented LWC President William T. Luckey Jr. with a $10,000 check Tuesday morning, June 27, 2017, on the front steps of the L.R. McDonald Administration Building.

