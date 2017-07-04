Fireworks show is July 4, 2017 at LWC...

Fireworks show is July 4, 2017 at LWC/Fairgrounds From Telephone Interview with Melinda Quinn, Treasurer, Adair Fiscal Court The Fourth of July Fireworks show will be at the Lindsey Wilson/Fairgrounds, 413 Fairground Street, starting approximately just after sundown, approximately 8:05pmCT, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. However, to get the best viewing and tailgating areas, crowds will be gathering in the Free Parking areas, as much as 1-2 hours early.

