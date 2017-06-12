Families invited to StoryWalk(c) at J...

Families invited to StoryWalk(c) at Jim Blair Cener

Families invited to StoryWalk at Jim Blair Cener By Debbie Cowan, Family Resource Center Coordinator Adair County Elementary School, 870 Indian Drive, Columbia KY 42728 Families are invited to take a StoryWalk at the Jim Blair Community Recreation Center, 901 Hudson St; Columbia, KY. The long, lazy days of summer offer great opportunities for family time and learning outside of the school classroom.

