Egypt-Shiloh Men's Prayer Breakfast is 10 Jun 2017
Egypt-Shiloh Men's Prayer Breakfast is 10 Jun 2017 The Egypt-Shiloh Men's Prayer Breakfast. held the second Saturday of each month will be held at 8:30amCT, Saturday June 10, 2017, at Liberty Road Grocery and Deli, 5097 Liberty Road, Columbia, KY.
