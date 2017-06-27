Dr. Donna Hedgepath promoted to CU's first provost
Dr. Donna Hedgepath promoted to CU's first provost By Joan C. McKinney , director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Campbellsville University President Michael V. Carter has announced the promotion of Dr. Donna Hedgepath, vice president for academic affairs to the university's first provost and vice president for academic affairs position.
