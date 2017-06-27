Dr. Donna Hedgepath promoted to CU's ...

Dr. Donna Hedgepath promoted to CU's first provost

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Dr. Donna Hedgepath promoted to CU's first provost By Joan C. McKinney , director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Campbellsville University President Michael V. Carter has announced the promotion of Dr. Donna Hedgepath, vice president for academic affairs to the university's first provost and vice president for academic affairs position.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bridget & Hump 9 min is that right 15
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 45 min Pres Donald J Tru... 164,842
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 59 min Calhoun for Congr... 907
Painter 5 hr Traveler 6
Searching for my grandchild 5 hr Ccampbell 1
Young man looking for experienced woman 11 hr Curious 11
Candace eller wooten 21 hr Tom 7
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,303 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC