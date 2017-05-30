Doug McCammish comments on orientatio...

2 hrs ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Doug McCammish comments on orientation: Building a forest . . . Comments re photo 72989 Kentucky Color Building a forest Doug McCammish writes: Looking northwest? The OshKosh plant was built about 10 years later on top of the hill in the distance and the little league park would be this side of the hill? --Doug McCammish Doug McCammish - You're probably right; maybe Billy Joe Fudge remembers.

