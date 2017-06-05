Do you have diabetes? Class in Columbia, KY is open
Do you have diabetes? Class in Columbia, KY is open By Destiny Greer, RN Wellness Outreach and Education Program Lake Cumberland District Health Department Do you have diabetes? Join us for our Diabetes 101 class on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 12pmCT at the adair County Health Department, to learn the basics in diabetes self-management. The class is FREE but pre-registration is required.
