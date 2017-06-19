David Smith: Thinks one parking spot ...

David Smith: Thinks one parking spot ought to be eliminated

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

David Smith: Thinks one parking spot ought to be eliminated Comment on new crosswalks - his idea for greater pedestrian safety By David Smith Personal commentary Wth all these crosswalk improvements on the square, I want to bring attention to a concern of mine. There is always a big black truck parked in the last shoulder parking spot on Jamestown street as you approach the square.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr Blacklagoon 164,648
Baseball 3 hr Hate 8
Needle exchange 8 hr Lawman 13
Net 10 or H20? (Apr '13) 17 hr coke boy 17
Actress Wanted Thu Actor 9
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) Thu Rattlesnake Pete 901
Tabs Thu Pill headz 7
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,028 • Total comments across all topics: 281,978,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC