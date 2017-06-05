Cynthia A. Meyer: White flower is milkweed
Looks like "Milkweed" ... Monarch Butterflies should be happy with it...as the Monarch caterpillars dine on Milkweed exclusively, so without the Milkweed we would have no Monarchs- If you notice there has not been as many of the orange and black butterflies around as of late, might have a direct connection to with Roundup and other herbicides being sprayed so freely. --Cynthia A Meyer Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.
