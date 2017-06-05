Cynthia A. Meyer: White flower is mil...

Cynthia A. Meyer: White flower is milkweed

28 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Looks like "Milkweed" ... Monarch Butterflies should be happy with it...as the Monarch caterpillars dine on Milkweed exclusively, so without the Milkweed we would have no Monarchs- If you notice there has not been as many of the orange and black butterflies around as of late, might have a direct connection to with Roundup and other herbicides being sprayed so freely. --Cynthia A Meyer Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

