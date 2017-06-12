Creekside Barn (sm) ribbon cutting/op...

Creekside Barn (sm) ribbon cutting/open house Sat 17 Jun 2017

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Creekside Barn ribbon cutting/open house Sat 17 Jun 2017 By Ellen Zornes, President, Columbia/Adair County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Members are invited to the Open House and Ribbon Cutting at 4pm-6pmCT, today, Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Creekside Barn , 1181 Country Club Road, Gradyville, KY. Refreshments will be served following the ribbon cutting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Adair Superintendent 1 hr Oh No 6
Older ladies 6 hr fukbuddy 4
News Morgan-Smith Industries, LLS: Aloft Hotel proje... 7 hr Cool 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 hr Book worm 164,329
5 STAR a drug station 9 hr Hoes r cool 13
Actress Wanted 12 hr him too 6
The elite of AC 16 hr voter 6
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,674 • Total comments across all topics: 281,816,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC