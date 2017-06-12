Creekside Barn (sm) ribbon cutting/open house Sat 17 Jun 2017

Creekside Barn ribbon cutting/open house Sat 17 Jun 2017 By Ellen Zornes, President, Columbia/Adair County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Members are invited to the Open House and Ribbon Cutting at 4pm-6pmCT, today, Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Creekside Barn , 1181 Country Club Road, Gradyville, KY. Refreshments will be served following the ribbon cutting.

