Corbin, KY, man charged in murder-for...

Corbin, KY, man charged in murder-for-hire scheme

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Corbin, KY, man charged in murder-for-hire scheme Federal Grand Jury sitting in London, KY, returned the indictment charging Timothy Sutton, 55, with four counts of using the mail or a facility of interstate commerce, with the intent that four individuals be murdered in exchange for a promise and agreement to pay another to commit the murders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 36 min Mickey402 164,716
Needle exchange 1 hr Flyer 17
Looking For a US Marine 2 hr Reunite The Veterens 1
well the way i see what trump said he had no re... 16 hr whos got money now 1
Painter 16 hr Careful 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 20 hr Tik Tok 906
Baseball Sat Shame on Liberty 9
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,182 • Total comments across all topics: 282,034,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC