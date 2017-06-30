Community welcomes Nanwood Market Fri...

Community welcomes Nanwood Market Fri 30 Jun 2017

There will be a Columbia/Adair County Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting at Nanwood Market, 209 Merchant Street, Columbia, KY, at 10amCT, June 30, 2017. Nanwood Market is a mother/daughter venture, owned by Luci Irvin & Sandy Conover, offering home decor, floral, and gift shop.

