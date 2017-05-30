Community Walking Trail Ribbon Cutting held at CU-Harrodsburg
Community Walking Trail Ribbon Cutting held at CU-Harrodsburg By Joshua Williams , communications office manager, Office of University Communications HARRODSBURG, Ky. - Campbellsville University hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Farmers National Bank Community Walking Trail at the Conover Education Center in Harrodsburg, KY on May 24. 'Where we are today, is not where we will be tomorrow,' Wes Carter, regional director for development and church outreach, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|CCR
|164,075
|2nd chance gregg troutt in jail for meth
|11 hr
|Mr Twister
|10
|Bingo Hall
|15 hr
|Flim Flam Man
|18
|Cody Cowan (Nov '11)
|17 hr
|Drug
|51
|Greg troutt
|Sat
|Jkh
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Civics 101
|855
|second chance outreach (Jul '10)
|Jun 2
|Joe
|26
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC