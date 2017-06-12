Columbia Walmart Supercenter Grand Re-Opening today
Columbia Walmart Supercenter Grand Re-Opening today Project will be showcased today by Walmart, Columbia/Adair County Chamber of Commerce and community leaders. At same time, visitors to the center will get first hand look at major new development in the entire Holladay Place/New Columbia development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|CCR
|164,294
|The elite of AC
|1 hr
|Tax
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Go Ho Go
|875
|New Adair Superintendent
|3 hr
|childinschool
|3
|anderson PIZZA (Aug '13)
|18 hr
|Bye Felicia
|25
|Actress Wanted
|22 hr
|Nope
|3
|5 STAR a drug station
|Thu
|Fact
|12
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC