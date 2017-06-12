Columbia Walmart Supercenter Grand Re...

Columbia Walmart Supercenter Grand Re-Opening today

Columbia Walmart Supercenter Grand Re-Opening today Project will be showcased today by Walmart, Columbia/Adair County Chamber of Commerce and community leaders. At same time, visitors to the center will get first hand look at major new development in the entire Holladay Place/New Columbia development.

