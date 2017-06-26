Columbia Rotary meets Mon 26 Jun 2017
Columbia Rotary meets Mon 26 Jun 2017 Columbia Rotary Club meets every second and fourth Monday of the month at Lindsey Wilson's Cranmer Dining Center, 430 Helen Flatt Drive, Columbia, KY at 6pmCT. Rotary is an international service club and Columbia Rotary welcomes men and women who are interested in serving their community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 min
|USA
|164,719
|Young man looking for experienced woman
|1 hr
|Jayjay
|9
|Needle exchange
|4 hr
|Flyer
|17
|Looking For a US Marine
|5 hr
|Reunite The Veterens
|1
|well the way i see what trump said he had no re...
|19 hr
|whos got money now
|1
|Painter
|19 hr
|Careful
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|Tik Tok
|906
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC