Columbia Rotary Food Drive is Fri 2 Jun 2017 By George Kolbenschlag The Columbia Rotary Club will be conducting its quarterly food collection for the Adair County Food Pantry, Friday, June 2, 2017, at Columbia IGA. Rotary members will be at IGA, 900 Jamestown Street, Columbia, KY, beginning at 4:30pmCT and will continue to collect items donated by shoppers until 6:30pmCT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.