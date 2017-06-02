Columbia Rotary Food Drive is Fri 2 J...

Columbia Rotary Food Drive is Fri 2 Jun 2017

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Columbia Rotary Food Drive is Fri 2 Jun 2017 By George Kolbenschlag The Columbia Rotary Club will be conducting its quarterly food collection for the Adair County Food Pantry, Friday, June 2, 2017, at Columbia IGA. Rotary members will be at IGA, 900 Jamestown Street, Columbia, KY, beginning at 4:30pmCT and will continue to collect items donated by shoppers until 6:30pmCT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hilarious 1 hr haha 3
Bingo Hall 1 hr haha 9
Cody Cowan (Nov '11) 2 hr Friend 50
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr Paul 163,979
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 4 hr RDC 853
Where is Anthony Burton (Apr '08) 11 hr Ftl 22
walmartt vision blonde 12 hr Gross 11
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,651 • Total comments across all topics: 281,450,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC