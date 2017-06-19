Columbia PD investigates altercation ...

Columbia PD investigates altercation stabbing incident

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Columbia PD investigates altercation stabbing incident 20 year old woman stabbed in back, suffers laceratin to face. Treated on scene and then transported to TJ Health/Columbia, and later taken to UL Hospital in Louisville, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 2 min MVille Student 894
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 37 min Terms of Service 164,533
Needle exchange 5 hr Just wrong 10
Judge ordered you to leave AC 8 hr face 9
Dreanland 16 hr Elizabeth 1
Pray for Neal Smith (Sep '09) 17 hr old girl friend 40
gays Tue Struggle 43
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Adair County was issued at June 21 at 3:39PM EDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC