Columbia City Council Agenda - Thu 15 Jun 2017

Columbia City Council Agenda - Thu 15 Jun 2017 Click on headline for complete agenda The Columbia City Council will meet in Special Called Meeting, on Thu 15 Jun 2016, at 6pmCT, in City Hall, 116 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY with the following agenda: Roll Call An ordinance adopting the City of Columbia, Kentucky annual budget for the Fiscal Year through , by estimating revenues and resources and appropriating funds for for the operation of City Government 2nd Item; Motion to appoint Bryan Caldwell to the PVA Appeals Board. Term to run from June 2017, until Jun 2020.

