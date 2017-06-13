Columbia City Council Agenda - Mon 13...

Columbia City Council Agenda - Mon 13 Jun 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Columbia City Council Agenda - Mon 13 Jun 2017 Click on headline for complete agenda The Columbia City Council will meet in Special Called Meeting, on Tue 13 Jun 2016, at 6pmCT, in City Hall, 116 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY with the following agenda: Roll Call 2nd Reading of Ordinance No. 310.11: An ordinance amending Ordinance No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 59 min Avon 164,288
Rachael H 5 hr Mr Twister 8
anon 11 hr hello 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 13 hr ghtr 869
Open house 14 hr Traveler 1
Coy 16 hr boowoo 7
Moving Company 17 hr Info 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,652,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC