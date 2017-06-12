Columbia Church of Christ VBS is 19-2...

Columbia Church of Christ VBS is 19-23 Jun 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Columbia Church of Christ VBS is 19-23 Jun 2017 The Columbia Church of Christ, 501 Jamestown Street, Columbia, KY will hold its annual Vacation Bible School 6:30pm-8:30pmCT, nightly, Monday through Friday, June 19-23, 2017 This year's theme is Trailblazers For The Faith. There are classes for all ages and a meal will be provided each night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 min usa 164,412
gays 2 hr Frank 41
Hey Adair Girls why can't more of you wear high... 2 hr Blah 2
2nd chance gregg troutt in jail for meth 13 hr Candyman 14
Donna yates (Sep '16) 15 hr Usd2 14
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 17 hr A fraud 883
Judge ordered you to leave AC 17 hr bs it is 6
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,872,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC