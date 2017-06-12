Columbia Church of Christ VBS is 19-23 Jun 2017
Columbia Church of Christ VBS is 19-23 Jun 2017 The Columbia Church of Christ, 501 Jamestown Street, Columbia, KY will hold its annual Vacation Bible School 6:30pm-8:30pmCT, nightly, Monday through Friday, June 19-23, 2017 This year's theme is Trailblazers For The Faith. There are classes for all ages and a meal will be provided each night.
