Christopher Steven Little, 25, Russell Co. KY/NC native

32 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Christopher Steven Little, 25, Russell Co. KY/NC native In progress Christopher Steven Little, age 25, Hwy 1729, Russell Springs, KY, died Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at the University of Kentucky Hospital, Lexington, KY.

