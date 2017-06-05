CAUD regular session, Thu 08 Jun 2016 - AGENDA
CAUD regular session, Thu 08 Jun 2016 - AGENDA There will a regular meeting of the Columbia/Adair Utilities District Board of Commissioners, Thu 08 Jun 2017, at 4:30pmCT at the conference room of the CAUD office, 109 Grant Lane, Columbia, KY, with the following agenda: Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachael H
|34 min
|Merpy
|5
|Young man looking for experienced woman
|36 min
|hot cougar
|4
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|47 min
|Justin
|164,129
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|USA USA USA
|857
|second chance outreach (Jul '10)
|7 hr
|been there
|31
|greg troutt (Sep '07)
|22 hr
|12 steps away
|15
|Cage Fights (Sep '07)
|Mon
|issaiahharvey
|306
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC