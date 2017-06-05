CAUD regular session, Thu 08 Jun 2016 - AGENDA There will a regular meeting of the Columbia/Adair Utilities District Board of Commissioners, Thu 08 Jun 2017, at 4:30pmCT at the conference room of the CAUD office, 109 Grant Lane, Columbia, KY, with the following agenda: Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.