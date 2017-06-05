Carrie Benningfield is speaker at Jou...

Carrie Benningfield is speaker at Journey to Recovery 9 Jun 2017

Carrie Benningfield is speaker at Journey to Recovery 9 Jun 2017 Carrie Benningfield will be speaking to Journey to Recovery, 24 Burnett Road, off Old Burkesville Loop, Columbia, KY, this Friday, June 9, 2017, at 6pmCT. Everyone welcome.

