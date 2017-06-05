Campbellsville University announces Spring 2017 Dean's List
Campbellsville University announces Spring 2017 Dean's List By Joshua Williams The academic honors' dean's list for the Spring 2017 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's vice president for academic affairs. 68 local area students made the list, including Julia Wallace , a senior from Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|49 min
|CCR
|164,209
|onions
|9 hr
|cathat
|2
|Coy
|12 hr
|Why
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Blue Tornado
|867
|Rachael H
|14 hr
|Mr Twister
|6
|Actress Wanted
|Wed
|crazy people
|2
|Young man looking for experienced woman
|Jun 6
|lsingle
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC