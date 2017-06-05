Campbellsville University announces S...

Campbellsville University announces Spring 2017 Dean's List

Campbellsville University announces Spring 2017 Dean's List By Joshua Williams The academic honors' dean's list for the Spring 2017 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's vice president for academic affairs. 68 local area students made the list, including Julia Wallace , a senior from Columbia.

