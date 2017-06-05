Camp Rocket starts Mon 5 Jun 2017 at ACPC
Camp Rocket starts Mon 5 Jun 2017 at ACPC By Dana Harmon Reminder to students who are enrolled in Camp Rocket that we begin our summer program on Monday, June 5, at 7:30amCT at the Adair County Primary Center, 158 Col. Casey Drive, Columbia, KY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Betty
|163,998
|Bingo Hall
|2 hr
|Mister Clean
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Margaret Elliott
|854
|second chance outreach (Jul '10)
|7 hr
|Joe
|26
|2nd chance gregg troutt in jail for meth
|12 hr
|Fed up
|1
|greg troutt (Sep '07)
|12 hr
|Used
|12
|Greg troutt
|14 hr
|Moo moo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC