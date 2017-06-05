Burger King reopening today after fir...

Burger King reopening today after fire caused closure

59 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Burger King reopening today after fire caused closure A.J. Schindler reports that Burger King, 101 Dohoney Trace, Columbia, KY opened at 2pmCT today after a fire caused it to be closed on the morning of June 2, 2017. Everything is back up and running for diners.

