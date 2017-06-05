Burger King reopening today after fire caused closure
Burger King reopening today after fire caused closure A.J. Schindler reports that Burger King, 101 Dohoney Trace, Columbia, KY opened at 2pmCT today after a fire caused it to be closed on the morning of June 2, 2017. Everything is back up and running for diners.
