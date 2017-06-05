Bobby Walters, Taylor County, KY

Bobby Walters, Taylor County, KY

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Bobby Walters, Taylor County, KY He served in the Korean War and will be accorded full military honors at committal. He was a member of Hogard's Chapel United Methodist Church, a retired farmer, and a 37-year member of the Kentucky Farm Bureau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 7 hr CCR 164,108
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 8 hr RDC 856
second chance outreach (Jul '10) 13 hr 12 steps away 29
greg troutt (Sep '07) 13 hr 12 steps away 15
Cage Fights (Sep '07) 15 hr issaiahharvey 306
2nd chance gregg troutt in jail for meth 15 hr HK Cooper 13
country place apts (Jan '14) 19 hr ghost 4
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,283 • Total comments across all topics: 281,551,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC