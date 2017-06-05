BJ Fudge comments on Patricia Trail/K...

BJ Fudge comments on Patricia Trail/KY 61 intersection issue

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

I agree that there are presently safety concerns with entering and exiting at the Duo-County corner with 61/80 and I agree that the danger factor will be exacerbated by the increased traffic from the new Pinewood Shopping Center. However, the unmarked intersection to which I was speaking is the Duo-County/Goodwill/Sleep Inn, four-way stop intersection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 min another viewer 164,247
Curtis hardwick 1 hr ringo 3
Coy 3 hr nasty 6
onions Thu cathat 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) Thu Blue Tornado 867
Rachael H Thu Mr Twister 6
Actress Wanted Wed crazy people 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,344 • Total comments across all topics: 281,631,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC