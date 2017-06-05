BJ Fudge comments on Patricia Trail/KY 61 intersection issue
I agree that there are presently safety concerns with entering and exiting at the Duo-County corner with 61/80 and I agree that the danger factor will be exacerbated by the increased traffic from the new Pinewood Shopping Center. However, the unmarked intersection to which I was speaking is the Duo-County/Goodwill/Sleep Inn, four-way stop intersection.
