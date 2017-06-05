Benefit supper/live auction for Mark Stotts 10 Jun 2017 There will be a benefit for Mark Stotts, at the Masonic Lodge, 501 Burkesville Street, Columbia, KY, at 3:30pmCT, June 10, 2017. There will be soup, chilli, pinto beans and cornbread, desserts, and drinks.

