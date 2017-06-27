Beatrice VanArsdale Bagby, 86 (1931-2...

Beatrice VanArsdale Bagby, 86 (1931-2017) Green County, KY

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Beatrice VanArsdale Bagby, 86 Green County, KY She is survived by her husband Lapsley Bagby, their four children and a host of relatives and friends. The family has requested expressions of sympathy be made to the Bethlehem Cemetery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
needsome 38 min kong 2
Bridget & Hump 1 hr Mine 3
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr USA 164,771
Needle exchange 1 hr you fool 18
Young man looking for experienced woman 17 hr Cougar 10
well the way i see what trump said he had no re... 20 hr say what 2
Looking For a US Marine Mon Reunite The Veterens 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,265 • Total comments across all topics: 282,063,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC