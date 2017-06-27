Beatrice VanArsdale Bagby, 86 (1931-2017) Green County, KY
Beatrice VanArsdale Bagby, 86 Green County, KY She is survived by her husband Lapsley Bagby, their four children and a host of relatives and friends. The family has requested expressions of sympathy be made to the Bethlehem Cemetery.
