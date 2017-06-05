Azro L. Young, Louisville, KY/Columbi...

Azro L. Young, Louisville, KY/Columbia native

Azro L. Young, Louisville, KY/Columbia native He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII 92nd Evacuation Hospital Unit. He was the son of the late James & Mattie Young, and the widower of Edna Young, his wife of 54 years.

