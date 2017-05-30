Arrest made in Gamaliel Elementary fi...

Arrest made in Gamaliel Elementary fire investigation

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story By TFC William R. Gregory, Public Information Officer KSP Post 15, Columbia, KY COLUMBIA, KY - A juvenile has been charged with Arson 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree and Burglary 3rd degree in connection to a fire that occurred on Friday, June 2, 2017 around 1:30pmCT. Post 15 was notified Friday, at approximately 2:26pmCT, that departments were attempting to put out a working structure fire at the Gamaliel Elementary school in the limits of Gamaliel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr So true 164,025
2nd chance gregg troutt in jail for meth 5 hr Awesome 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 6 hr Civics 101 855
Bingo Hall 15 hr Mister Clean 15
second chance outreach (Jul '10) 20 hr Joe 26
greg troutt (Sep '07) Fri Used 12
Greg troutt Fri Moo moo 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,864 • Total comments across all topics: 281,487,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC