Arrest made in Gamaliel Elementary fire investigation
Click on headline for complete story By TFC William R. Gregory, Public Information Officer KSP Post 15, Columbia, KY COLUMBIA, KY - A juvenile has been charged with Arson 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree and Burglary 3rd degree in connection to a fire that occurred on Friday, June 2, 2017 around 1:30pmCT. Post 15 was notified Friday, at approximately 2:26pmCT, that departments were attempting to put out a working structure fire at the Gamaliel Elementary school in the limits of Gamaliel.
