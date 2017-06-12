Adair Garden Club sends thanks for sp...

Adair Garden Club sends thanks for special TRH luncheon

The Adair Garden Club would like to thank the Adair Heritage Association for the wonderful salad luncheon held at the Trabue House on May 23, 2017. The wide variety of salads served were delicious! We especially enjoyed that many of the ingredients were purchased at our local farmer's market.

