Adair Fiscal Court Special Called Mee...

Adair Fiscal Court Special Called Meeting 6 Jun 2017 AGENDA

Adair Fiscal Court Special Called Meeting 6 Jun 2017 AGENDA The Adair County Fiscal Court will be having a special called meeting in the basement of the Adair County Courthouse Annex, 424 Public Square, Columbia, KY on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 9amCT. This meeting is open to the public, with the following AGENDA: Pledge of Allegiance/Prayer Call to order Roll Call: _____ Harold Burton ; _____ Daryl Flatt ; _____ Sammy Baker ; _____Perry Reeder ; _____ Billy Dean Coffey ; _____ Greg Caldwell ; _____Terry Hadley .

