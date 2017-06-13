Adair Fiscal Court 13 Jun 2017 - Bids...

Adair Fiscal Court 13 Jun 2017 - Bids awarded for roads

Adair Fiscal Court 13 Jun 2017 - Bids awarded for roads By Ed Waggener Several bids were opened and evaluated by Adair County Treasurer Melinda Quinn and awarded to the low bidders at the Tuesday, June 13 session of Adair County Fiscal Court: Gaddie Shamrock, Columbia, KY, was awarded both the Chip & Seal and Hot Mix Bids. Road Foreman Terry Hadley said that the bids were slightly lower than one year ago, overall.

