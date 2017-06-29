Adair Drug Court graduates three Thur...

Adair Drug Court graduates three Thursday evening

Adair Drug Court graduates three Thursday evening Jeremy Hale, D.C. Program Supervisor, sent the news that the Adair County Drug Court held a graduation event Thursday evening at the Adair County Judicial Center in Columbia, KY to celebrate three who have completed the program. A meal and refreshments were provided for the three graduates and their guests.

