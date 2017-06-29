Adair Drug Court graduates three Thursday evening
Adair Drug Court graduates three Thursday evening Jeremy Hale, D.C. Program Supervisor, sent the news that the Adair County Drug Court held a graduation event Thursday evening at the Adair County Judicial Center in Columbia, KY to celebrate three who have completed the program. A meal and refreshments were provided for the three graduates and their guests.
