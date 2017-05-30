Adair Democratic Party to hold meetin...

Adair Democratic Party to hold meeting Friday, 9 June 2017

Adair Democratic Party to hold meeting Friday, 9 June 2017 Wendy Butler Burt It's time to get organized...To that end, the Adair County Democratic Party's Executive Committee and county Democrats will meet Friday, June 9, 2017 in the Cranmer Dining Center at Lindsey Wilson College, 430 Helen Flatt Drive, Columbia, Kentucky. I hope you will be able to attend.

