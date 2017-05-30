Adair Democratic Party to hold meeting Friday, 9 June 2017
Adair Democratic Party to hold meeting Friday, 9 June 2017 Wendy Butler Burt It's time to get organized...To that end, the Adair County Democratic Party's Executive Committee and county Democrats will meet Friday, June 9, 2017 in the Cranmer Dining Center at Lindsey Wilson College, 430 Helen Flatt Drive, Columbia, Kentucky. I hope you will be able to attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|17 min
|Paul
|164,073
|2nd chance gregg troutt in jail for meth
|7 hr
|Mr Twister
|10
|Bingo Hall
|11 hr
|Flim Flam Man
|18
|Cody Cowan (Nov '11)
|12 hr
|Drug
|51
|Greg troutt
|Sat
|Jkh
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Civics 101
|855
|second chance outreach (Jul '10)
|Jun 2
|Joe
|26
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC