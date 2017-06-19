Adair County Recycling Hours updated as of 19 Jun 2017 Recyclables can be dropped off five days a week now From Deputy Adair County CJE Andrea Waggener Adair Recycling Center, 32 Service RD , Columbia, KY / 270-378-0782 Hours: the Recycling Center are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 7am-3pm. Thursday and Friday bins are available outside of the center and the Supervisor will be in and out of the shelter from 7am-3pmCT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.