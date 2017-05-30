Adair County Fair 2017 -- Jaycees kee...

Adair County Fair 2017 -- Jaycees keeping the tradition alive

Adair County Fair 2017 -- Jaycees keeping the tradition alive By Linda Waggener Cynthia Rowe, board member, shared at the recent Parks and Recreation meeting that the annual Adair County Fair will be different this year but it will be held. As a Jaycees leader she is part of the decision-making group in charge of the Fair's future.

